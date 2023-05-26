Several months after the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff, a suspect has been arraigned regarding his death.

On Thursday (May 25), a Texas grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark, the alleged trigger man in the artist’s passing, on a murder charge. In December 2022, the 33-year-old was arrested and charged after evidence reportedly linked him to the crime. A month later, he posted bail.

After his court appearance, Clark’s lawyer released an official statement concerning the indictment, ABC 13 reported. “[Thursday’s] action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very minimal standard of proof,” Clark’s attorney said. “When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

On Nov. 1, 2022, the music industry mourned after reports confirmed Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, died. As previously mentioned by REVOLT, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker attended a private event in Downtown Houston with his uncle and group member Quavo.

Before chaos ensued, a search warrant revealed over 30 individuals were standing in a group outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. A dice game allegedly resulted in an argument between Quavo and three other males.

During the confrontation, multiple shots were fired, fatally wounding Takeoff and injuring two others. Dozens of individuals fled the scene without giving statements to authorities. However, surveillance footage displayed Clark with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other, detectives shared. The video reportedly showed him firing in the direction Takeoff was struck. Later, officers identified Clark through fingerprints from the bottle. According to court records, he purchased a plane ticket to Mexico City and received an expedited passport days before his arrest.