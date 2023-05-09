Offset and his daddy duties were in full effect at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid.

On Monday (May 8), the 31-year-old artist attended the event with two young dates — his daughters Kalea Marie and Kulture Kiari Cephus. The three graced the blue carpet together wearing matching attire. Eight-year-old Kalea and 4-year-old Kulture both gave royalty vibes as they each wore a black-and-white dress complementing one another. Offset finished the trio’s cohesive look with black pants and a white vest paying homage to the late Michael Jackson. The sweet girls also rocked red hair, the same color as Disney princess Ariel’s.

Offset brings his daughters to premiere of "The Little Mermaid" pic.twitter.com/mQkpgwNx1W — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 9, 2023

When the talented musician spoke with HSN, he first allowed his daughters to introduce themselves. “Hi, my name is Kalea,” Offset’s eldest girl said. She was followed by her young sister, who told the reporter, “Hi, my name is Kulture.” The reporter asked the Atlanta native what about the film made him and his girls want to attend the premiere and watch its screening.

“First off, my daughters are very excited to see someone that looked like them as The Little Mermaid,” he replied. “So, it’s a special moment in history. It’s iconic, and it’s a sister of ours. So let’s get it… Inspirational. Thank you, guys, for having us too.”

Offset took Kulture and Kalea to the #LittleMermaid Premier tonight. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/nmOcnM2Ctv — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 9, 2023

During the film’s premiere, Kalea and Kulture met with Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and her sister Chlöe Bailey. While on the carpet, the girls were greeted by Chlöe, who complimented their hair. Offset’s youngest daughter and Halle embraced inside the theater for the movie’s screening.

Kulture meeting Halle Bailey for the first time at #TheLittleMermaid premiere. 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/x2WS41NOR9 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) May 9, 2023

Offset is also the father of three other kids — all boys. He shares Kulture and 1-year-old Wave Set Cephus with his wife, Cardi B. And his three other children, including Jordan Cephus, 13, 8-year-old Kody Cephus, and Kalea are from previous relationships.