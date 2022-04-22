Tyler, the Creator has yet another win to celebrate for his “Call Me If You Get Lost” album. The project’s subsequent tour just became the highest-grossing rap circuit during the pandemic.

After selling 389,000 tickets between February 8 and April 8, the Call Me If You Get Lost tour is now Tyler’s biggest money-making event drawing in about $33 million.

The tour included 33 shows across 32 cities, with New York as the only location that saw two performances. On average, he brought in $1.02 million per concert and roughly 12,155 tickets per market.

New York City alone made Tyler $2.9 million after he sold 28,800 tickets for his March 13 and 14 events held at Madison Square Garden.

Majority of his earnings came from the Los Angeles leg of his tour held at Crypto.com Arena where he sold 14,757 tickets, raking in $1.6 million.

Other tour stops that topped the list as his highest-earning cities include Chicago where he made $1.3 million, $1.4 million in Washington D.C., and $1.4 million in Oakland, California.

His tour achievements come just a few weeks of his Grammys win where he walked away with the award for Best Rap Album for “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

“First off, I’m hyped,” said the “WUSYANAME” lyricist during an Instagram Live following his win. “Thank you to DJ Drama, you are fucking so important to rap music. Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad…where I can make an album where I just flex all goddamn day.”

He also took a moment to speak on anyone that might have been upset about his win.

“I know you’re seething and angry and ‘ugh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out says different,” he continued. “And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you, too.”

Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost tour has now beat out J. Cole’s The Off Season Tour as well as the 2021 Millennium Tour as the highest-grossing rap tour during the pandemic.