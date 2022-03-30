Since last month, Tyler, the Creator has been traversing across North America for his “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour, which sees support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. If you haven’t been able to attend in your city, then you are in luck — it’s been announced that the L.A. tour stop that takes place tomorrow (March 31) will be live-streamed through both Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Fans can even watch through the Amazon Music app if preferred.

The “CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST” tour supports Tyler, the Creator‘s sixth studio LP of the same name. Released last June, that project saw 16 tracks (or 17 if you got your hands on a hard copy) with additional contributions from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more. DJ Drama also served as the project host, providing a feel that’s reminiscent of the classic Gangsta Grillz series. All-in-all, CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST was both a critical and commercial success, becoming Tyler‘s second number one album thanks to 169,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Since the release of CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST, Tyler, the Creator has continued to become a big featured artist, songwriter and producer. The past year or so along has seen him providing his talents on tracks like Snoh Aalegra’s “IN THE MOMENT,” Kanye West‘s “Come to Life,” Maxo Kream’s “BIG PERSONA,” Westside Gunn’s “The Fly who couldn’t Fly straight,” Vory’s “Daylight,” The Weeknd’s “Here We Go… Again,” and — just last week — “Come On, Let’s Go,” Tyler‘s contribution to NIGO’s star-studded effort I Know NIGO.

Check out the official announcement for the live-stream below, which is set to take place 7:50pm PT.