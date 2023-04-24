Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey briefly reunited on stage as a group — and for fans, it felt so good to watch and hear them sing together.

The “Surprise” vocalist is currently headlining her first tour as a solo artist. Last night (April 23), she made her latest stop on the musical journey in Atlanta — her hometown.

Fans rejoiced at the sight of the Georgia-born singer returning to where it all started, but they were even more excited by Chlöe’s special guest. During the sold-out show, the 24-year-old brought out her little sister and fellow group member, Halle. Both wearing blue-sparkling ensembles, Chlöe and Halle delighted fans with a few hits from their 2020 studio album, Ungodly Hour.

The 13-track project was well-received by critics and fans. It also earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me.” However, shortly after, the sisters revealed they were moving forward, focusing on their individual projects. In 2021, Chlöe emerged as a solo artist with her single “Have Mercy.” Since, she has released several additional songs before announcing her debut album in early 2023.

On March 31, Chlöe dropped her project, In Pieces. A few days later, she began her “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour,” which will end on May 3 in Los Angeles. Regarding acting, the 24-year-old performer recently starred in Donald Glover’s “Swarm” and the Peacock Original, Praise This

Halle, on the other hand, has been promoting the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In 2019, Disney announced the soulful singer as its real-life Ariel. In 2021, filming for the movie wrapped up, and the first teaser was released the following year. However, The Little Mermaid will not premiere in theaters until May 26. And although they are working on separate ventures, Chlöe and Halle continue to show up and support each other on and offline.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Usher spices up his Las Vegas residency stage with a special performance of "Bad Girl" starring Teyana Taylor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Usher is confident his catalog supports fans' push for him to perform at the Super Bowl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Vedo shows off his moves in new "You and Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Lizzo increases her level of being unbothered as she introduces Twitter to the beauty standard

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Frank Ocean won't perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella, per doctor's orders

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
Halle Bailey
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Usher spices up his Las Vegas residency stage with a special performance of "Bad Girl" starring Teyana Taylor

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Usher is confident his catalog supports fans' push for him to perform at the Super Bowl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Vedo shows off his moves in new "You and Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Lizzo increases her level of being unbothered as she introduces Twitter to the beauty standard

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Frank Ocean won't perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella, per doctor's orders

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More