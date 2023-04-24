Chlöe and Halle Bailey briefly reunited on stage as a group — and for fans, it felt so good to watch and hear them sing together.

The “Surprise” vocalist is currently headlining her first tour as a solo artist. Last night (April 23), she made her latest stop on the musical journey in Atlanta — her hometown.

Fans rejoiced at the sight of the Georgia-born singer returning to where it all started, but they were even more excited by Chlöe’s special guest. During the sold-out show, the 24-year-old brought out her little sister and fellow group member, Halle. Both wearing blue-sparkling ensembles, Chlöe and Halle delighted fans with a few hits from their 2020 studio album, Ungodly Hour.

The 13-track project was well-received by critics and fans. It also earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me.” However, shortly after, the sisters revealed they were moving forward, focusing on their individual projects. In 2021, Chlöe emerged as a solo artist with her single “Have Mercy.” Since, she has released several additional songs before announcing her debut album in early 2023.

On March 31, Chlöe dropped her project, In Pieces. A few days later, she began her “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour,” which will end on May 3 in Los Angeles. Regarding acting, the 24-year-old performer recently starred in Donald Glover’s “Swarm” and the Peacock Original, Praise This.

Halle, on the other hand, has been promoting the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In 2019, Disney announced the soulful singer as its real-life Ariel. In 2021, filming for the movie wrapped up, and the first teaser was released the following year. However, The Little Mermaid will not premiere in theaters until May 26. And although they are working on separate ventures, Chlöe and Halle continue to show up and support each other on and offline.