Yesterday (Oct. 5), Styles P took to social media to reveal that he would be retiring from music as a solo artist. In a lengthy Instagram post, the hip hop veteran also announced that he would continue to be an active member of The LOX and would do “a feature here and there if it moves” him. As for why, Styles admitted that he’s become exhausted from a mental and spiritual standpoint:

“I say this with a deeper overstanding of self and evaluating the status of my own mental health. I have noticed I have become less spiritually healthy than I used to be. I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years. Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. For one, I’m not really that great at multitasking … it’s actually my drive that keeps me going and that slack falls back on my family, business partners and co-workers.”

In addition, Styles is stepping away from his thriving Juices For Life business, which consists of a collection of juice bars throughout the NYC area. As described by the company, the establishment was created to “provide healthy choices for underserved communities.” Despite his decision, Juices For Life with continue to thrive through its other executives:

“My main focus is trying to push Farmacy For Life to the next level. I’ve realized I slacked and never adequately traveled to the [Juices For Life locations in Brooklyn, Fordham, and Tremont]. This isn’t fair to my partners, nor is it inspirational to the youth that are watching. It’s also not fair to myself, to be honest with you. For that, I apologize. As a result, I am stepping away from Juices For Life as a co-founder and owner. I believe, rather I know, the people are in good hands with my partners and brothers … they have the same passion and drive and care for the people as I do … so y’all [are] good.”

You can read Styles P‘s entire message below.