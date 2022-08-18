Styles P is prepared to boycott Verzuz if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are no longer a part of the show.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the dynamic duo filed a lawsuit against Triller for a breach of contract on Tuesday (Aug. 16). The claim states that the social media platform still owes them $28 million following the acquisition of the live-streaming music series.

The New York native, who has been a part of one of the legendary Verzuz battles featuring The LOX and Dipset, hopes that things work out in the end, but if not he is prepared to part ways with the platform altogether. “It would be good if they – Triller, Swizz and Tim- could rock out and figure a way to fix this,” he said during an interview with TMZ. “Hip Hop always [has] funny s**t in it. I think people should just stick to what they said they were going to [do] from the beginning […] people shouldn’t f**k with it if Swizz and Tim ain’t involved. I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.”

Per the suit, both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland agreed to sell Verzuz to Triller back in Jan. 2021. However, they allege that the company began missing payments starting in Jan. 2022. Furthermore, Triller allegedly skipped out on an $18 million March payment and failed to make its originally scheduled $1 million monthly installments.

“To date, defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to [Swizz Beatz and Timbaland] of the past due sums due and owing,” the lawsuit reads. Since its launch in March 2020, Verzuz has featured iconic battles between acts including Snoop Dogg and the late DMX, John Legend and Alicia Keys, Brandy and Monica, and a host of others.

Hear everything Styles P had to say below regarding the news below.