Style P is all of us when it comes to those annoying bots on Instagram!

The LOX emcee took to the social media network to express his disdain with the spam accounts that appear in the comments on the platform.

“To any and all bot controllers, Please… start practicing bot couth,” wrote the 47-year-old entertainer in an Instagram post. “Shit is outta control..somebody gonna lose it because of ya’ll!!! But I’m dead serious if you point me in the direction of a bot controller… I may take one for the team and catch an assault 3… I wouldn’t throw hands… but a cobra Kai reverse foot sweep may happen.”

Instagram, which is owned by Meta, released its Adversarial Threat Report back in April and spoke on some of the bots across both Facebook and Instagram. They revealed that a number of those spam accounts stemmed from a network operating in Russia and Ukraine.

“We removed a small network of 27 Facebook accounts, two Pages, three Groups, and four Instagram accounts for violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior,” said the company in the report. “This network operated from Russia and Ukraine and targeted primarily Ukraine.”

Meta further explained that the network operated across several social media platforms.

“This network used fake accounts and operated fictitious personas and brands across the internet – including on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, Odnoklassniki, and VK.”

It looks like this may be an answer to a few of the questions posed by the rap legend.

“Who control[s] the bots” Styles P asked. “Who’s these young white ladies?”

He also called for whoever is operating the fake accounts to have some decency about when and what they post in people’s comments.

“Whoever controls the bots you need to have bot discrepancy,” Styles P continued. “You gotta have bot couthness. You can’t bots out on somebody when they posted about their dead family member… you going to hell for that.”