Earlier this month, Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at age 40. The Montgomery-born star rose to fame thanks to his time on the hit television series “So You Think You Can Dance,” in addition to his infectious talents as a dancer, DJ, entertainer, producer and more.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), his wife, Allison Holker Boss, broke her silence and posted for the first time on social media since her husband’s unfortunate passing. “My ONE and ONLY, oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she captioned a selfie of them together.

“There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it,” commented Ellen DeGeneres, who spent many years working directly with tWitch when he was the DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Thinking of you and your family and sending my love and strength to you,” added Naomi Campbell under the post.

In a statement to CNN, Allison wrote: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the famed DJ’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, also shared a message on social media following her son’s death to ensure people she appreciates the support but needs some time to process the tragic loss. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Stories last week. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”