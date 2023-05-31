Celebrities recently stepped out in their best dress for the highly anticipated summer film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

On Tuesday (March 30), Sony Pictures Animations held the movie’s world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The upcoming film is the second installment in the animated Spider-Man universe. A few stars to walk the premiere’s red carpet included Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Offset, and Metro Boomin.

In 2021, Rae confirmed her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when she took to her Instagram Story. She wrote, “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true,” along with a screenshot of an article.

Offset at the #SpiderVerse movie premiere with Metro Boomin, Issa Rae & Daniel Kaluuya 📸pic.twitter.com/ebVmaDUV0T — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 31, 2023

Offset attended the premiere with a few familiar faces. He brought his three sons: 13-year-old Jordan Cephus, 8-year-old Kody Cephus, and 20-month-old Wave Cephus. The trio of boys shined on the red carpet, sporting Black and red attire. The 31-year-old lyricist added to the group’s ensemble paying homage to the late Michael Jackson. The last time Offset honored the music legend, he attended The Little Mermaid’s world premiere with his daughters, 8-year-old Kalea Cephus and 4-year-old Kulture Cephus.

Offset took his daughters to the little mermaid premiere and took his sons to the Spider man premiere.. W black father, we love to see it ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/hTsfy0apP7 — ًََ (@LAVISHSZN_) May 31, 2023

While the Atlanta rapper and Boomin’s appearance was only in support of the film, Rae and Kaluuya are a part of the cast as Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) and Spider-Punk. Starring alongside them are Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Lauren Vélez, and many more.

The 2023 animation sees Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man catapulted across the Multiverse after reuniting with Gwen Stacy. He finds a group of Spider-People tasked with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes disagree on handling the threat, Miles is pitted against his fellow Spiders. He is left redefining what a hero means to save those he loves most, according to the film’s official logline.