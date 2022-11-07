Daniel Kaluuya is joining the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, according to Deadline on Monday (Nov. 7). The publication reports the animated film is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384 million worldwide.

Kaluuya portrays super-powered New Yorker Hobart “Hobie” Brown a.k.a. “Spider-Punk.” The character was first introduced in Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel’s “The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10” in 2015.

The actor joins an ensemble that includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman.

Kaluuya won an Oscar for Supporting Actor in 2021 for Judas and the Black Messiah. In 2018, he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and he recently collaborated with Peele on his sci-fi horror film, Nope. Other notable credits for Kaluuya on the acting front include Queen & Slim, Widows and Black Panther.

Although Kaluuya was spotted recently at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hollywood premiere, he will not be featured in the film. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, director Ryan Coogler revealed why the actor’s character, W’Kabi, is not seen in the sequel. “He’s basically banished, but still within Wakanda’s borders, if that makes sense. It’s one line that refers to him still being alive,” he said.

The 33-year-old actor previously confirmed he does not appear in the film due to a scheduling conflict with his summer release, Nope. In July, he told The Hollywood Reporter about not wanting to disappoint fans. “If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don’t want to be spoiled. They’re surprised in whatever will happen. That’s what was amazing about the first one.”