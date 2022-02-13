In yet another example of life imitating art, Issa Rae was given the key to the city of Inglewood on Saturday (Feb. 12), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Insecure” fans may remember Issa’s character, Issa Dee, having a vision of accepting the key to the city from mayor Tyra Banks in episode eight of the fifth season.

Well, it appears Issawood Day became a reality for the Inglewood native who has become a bonafide media mogul.

Rae received the honor at the Taste of Inglewood festival and according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. — she’s the first person to ever receive one.

“I’m a little emotional. I’m trying to be a thug right now,” she told the crowd. “The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor. I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love so much.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Mayor Butts called the “Awkward Black Girl” creator “the queen of Inglewood.”

Rae shined a spotlight on Inglewood throughout each season of her hit show Insecure. The first home she shared with the character Lawrence in The Dunes apartment building has become an unofficial landmark in the city and who can forget the epic block party she threw to highlight Black businesses in Inglewood? Many restaurants and neighborhoods were featured on screen as well.

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively and just for being here,” she said. “I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. But I’m just truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city: Inglewood, South L.A., stand up. Thank you.”

Check out Issa’s speech courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter below: