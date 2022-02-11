By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  02.11.2022

Every year, the Producers Guild of America gives an award to a special producer who shares “inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.” This year is no different. According to the PGA,  the recipient of the 2022 Visionary Award will be Issa Rae.

“Issa makes us excited for the future of television,” Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. “With her series ‘Insecure,’ she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective, and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices. Beyond Issa’s prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honor Issa this year.”

Issa Rae was introduced to some via her best-selling book and YouTube series, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” which went on to become a viral sensation. Following the success of the show, she shifted her attention to developing a comedy series — one we now know as HBO’s “Insecure.” The breakout series earned Rae a few award nominations, consistently trended on Black Twitter and has already been deemed a cult classic despite coming to an end just a few months back.

Issa has also been putting in work on the big screen and behind the scenes. The actress starred in Lovebirds, The Photograph, Little and The Hate You Give. She’s also developing more content for HBO, including “Rap Shit,” and an adaptation of Octavia Butler and J.J. Abrams’ novel “Fledgling.” Not to mention, she has broken into the music industry with the launch of her Raedio record label. We’re sure she has a lot more in store.

Rae will receive her Visionary Award on March 19 at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza.

