/ 03.15.2023
Comedian, author, actress and media personality Amanda Seales joins “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss working for Disney at a young age, living in LA vs. NYC, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, her relationship with Issa Rae and much more. Watch!
