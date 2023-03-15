WATCH

S1 E9 | Amanda Seales

02:19:05
The Jason Lee Show
By REVOLT
  /  03.15.2023

Comedian, author, actress and media personality Amanda Seales joins “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss working for Disney at a young age, living in LA vs. NYC, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, her relationship with Issa Rae and much more. Watch!

