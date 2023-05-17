Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid doesn’t hit theaters until next Friday (May 26), but Halle Bailey is already earning praise from critics who have seen the movie. The singer’s fans have been by her side every step of the way from her initial casting announcement through the lead-up to the movie’s release.

As writers heap praise on the Chlöe x Halle member for her performance as the iconic red-haired Ariel, some detractors have not been so kind. A few are even blasting film critics who have written glowing reviews about the movie.

“The Little Mermaid is, in my opinion, Disney’s best live-action feature to date. It remains true to the original while elaborating on new themes that are minor yet significant. Halle Bailey serves the character of Ariel brilliantly and her voice complements the songs we all adore,” film podcaster Christian Eulinberg wrote on Twitter. One person asked in response, “Are critics too afraid to say something negative about it just because she’s Black?” to which Eulinberg questioned what her skin color has to do with her performance.

Halle fans in the comments chimed in with their honest thoughts. “If [critics] wanted to say something negative, they would have by now,” one wrote. “So what you’re implying is there’s no way she could be getting positive reviews because she simply did a great job, but it must be because of her race?” another said. Eulinberg noted that many are “waiting for racists to review bomb this film.” See some of the posts below.

Translation: I’m waiting for racists to review bomb this film. — Christian Eulinberg (@FilmOptix) May 17, 2023

If they wanted to say something negative, they would have by now… — 💙✨A Bolt Out The Blue✨💙 (@mainstrtmouse) May 17, 2023

Another reviewer shared his love for the new movie, calling Halle’s performance “incredible.” “Just finished watching The Little Mermaid and my goodness, Halle Bailey was born to be a Disney princess,” he wrote. “The visuals were pretty solid and the songs were great.”

When met by negative responses, Halle fans were quick to jump to action. “Watch the original babes if it bothers you so much,” one person replied to a complaint about her hair not being red enough. When another wrote they “don’t care about a Black mermaid,” one Halle fan account responded, “Don’t worry, she doesn’t care about you too. Actually, no women care about you.” Check out some of the tweets below.

don’t worry she doesn’t care about you too, actually, no women care about you, keep dreaming about having those girls 🙂 pic.twitter.com/oIjJkUegLb — 🧜🏽‍♀️9 DAYS BEFORE TLM!!🧜🏽‍♀️ (@MermaidHalleB) May 17, 2023

And we don’t care about pale mermaids! — Beautiful Soul (@Purespirit90) May 17, 2023