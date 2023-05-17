Photo: Jeff Spicer / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid doesn’t hit theaters until next Friday (May 26), but Halle Bailey is already earning praise from critics who have seen the movie. The singer’s fans have been by her side every step of the way from her initial casting announcement through the lead-up to the movie’s release.

As writers heap praise on the Chlöe x Halle member for her performance as the iconic red-haired Ariel, some detractors have not been so kind. A few are even blasting film critics who have written glowing reviews about the movie.

The Little Mermaid is, in my opinion, Disney’s best live-action feature to date. It remains true to the original while elaborating on new themes that are minor yet significant. Halle Bailey serves the character of Ariel brilliantly and her voice complements the songs we all adore,” film podcaster Christian Eulinberg wrote on Twitter. One person asked in response, “Are critics too afraid to say something negative about it just because she’s Black?” to which Eulinberg questioned what her skin color has to do with her performance. 

Halle fans in the comments chimed in with their honest thoughts. “If [critics] wanted to say something negative, they would have by now,” one wrote. “So what you’re implying is there’s no way she could be getting positive reviews because she simply did a great job, but it must be because of her race?” another said. Eulinberg noted that many are “waiting for racists to review bomb this film.” See some of the posts below.

Another reviewer shared his love for the new movie, calling Halle’s performance “incredible.” “Just finished watching The Little Mermaid and my goodness, Halle Bailey was born to be a Disney princess,” he wrote. “The visuals were pretty solid and the songs were great.”

When met by negative responses, Halle fans were quick to jump to action. “Watch the original babes if it bothers you so much,” one person replied to a complaint about her hair not being red enough. When another wrote they “don’t care about a Black mermaid,” one Halle fan account responded, “Don’t worry, she doesn’t care about you too. Actually, no women care about you.” Check out some of the tweets below.

 

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Yung Miami returns to her hosting era as she announces a new "Caresha Please" episode

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023
