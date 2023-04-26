The arrival of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is just a month away — and fans are still receiving gifts from Disney.
Earlier today (April 26), the entertainment company announced that tickets for the upcoming film were available for purchase. But along with the news, viewers also got to see a new clip of The Little Mermaid. In the short video, fans saw Bailey as the iconic Ariel, swimming in the sea with her friend, Flounder (Jacob Tremblay). The pair appeared on a scavenger hunt as they approached a sunken ship.
“We aren’t supposed to be this far from the palace, Ariel,” Flounder told the princess. Ariel replied, “Getting cold fins?” While inside, they encountered a shark but managed to escape. “You okay, Flounder?” Ariel asked. “Sure, you’ve gotta show them who’s in ch…,” he responded before being interrupted by Scuttle (Awkwafina).
Ariel 🌊 Ursula 🌊 King Triton 🌊 Prince Eric 🌊 Sebastian 🌊 Flounder 🌊 Scuttle
🎟️Get tickets now for Disney's #TheLittleMermaid and see it in theaters May 26!
— The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) April 25, 2023
The new clip also revealed more scenes of Ariel’s involvement with the manipulative Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), handsome Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), and her exploration of the world above the sea. The journey to making the live-action adaptation of the ’90s classic started over three years ago. In 2019, Bailey was cast to become Ariel and made history as the first Black woman to do so. Before then, only Anika Noni Rose had played a Disney princess in the 2009 animation The Princess and the Frog.
Since then, a doll, books, and several trailers of Bailey as Ariel have emerged worldwide. Despite criticism of her casting due to her darker skin complexion compared to the original Ariel, Bailey remains unbothered as she knows her purpose is much bigger.
She echoed that message during a recent interview with British Vogue. During the conversation, Bailey told the outlet that knowing her impact on kids made her emotional. She added that it filled her with love to learn little girls knew they could be princesses too.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.