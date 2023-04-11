When Disney selects an actress as one of its princesses, she receives more than just a role. She also inherits the responsibility to share that princess’ light with the world, which Halle Bailey has done.

On Easter Sunday (April 9), the White House invited Bailey to Washington, D.C. to read “The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash” to children. Yesterday (April 10), the 23-year-old songstress opened up about the experience and what it meant to her, along with sharing pictures and a video.

“This was my first time ever seeing this book in person, and watching the kids’ reactions to the story was my favorite part of it all,” Bailey captioned her Twitter post.

today ❤️i feel so honored to have been invited to the white house this easter to read to the children the little mermaid “make a splash”💕✨🥹this was my first time ever seeing this book in person and watching the kids reaction to the story was my favorite part of it all 💗… pic.twitter.com/sOSqWNhAms — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 10, 2023

In 2019, Disney announced Bailey as Ariel for its live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The Atlanta native became the second Black woman to score a role as a princess for the entertainment company. But she also carved her name into the history books as the first woman of color to portray a Disney princess in a live-action remake.

Since then, Bailey has worn that badge of honor with a smile and grace. She has walked every step of the way with fans as the release of The Little Mermaid inches closer. In the fall of 2022, viewers saw their first glimpse of Bailey as the young royal under the sea. Fans were overcome with emotion as the rising star displayed her angelic vocals on screen.

But her soft yet powerful sound isn’t all that fans have been able to witness throughout her princess journey. In March 2023, Bailey revealed The Little Mermaid doll, inspired by her portrayal of Ariel. A week later, she appeared at the Oscar Awards with her castmate, Melissa McCarthy, to present the film’s official trailer. The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26.