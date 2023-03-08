Photo: Corey Nickols / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

It’s almost time! As the countdown until Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid premiere dwindles, more details about the highly anticipated film are being released. Today (March 8), Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter in the movie, shared a new poster for the film. Along with the artwork, she and Disney unveiled that The Little Mermaid’s official trailer will debut at the 95th Oscar Awards on ABC, Sunday (March 12).

Yesterday (March 7), the Academy announced Bailey is amongst their second slate of presenters for the upcoming awards show. A day prior, Bailey revealed a mermaid Barbie doll designed in her likeness on Instagram. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, and to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal,” she stated. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Although fans will have to wait a few more days before watching the official trailer for The Little Mermaid, a teased version is available. On Feb. 15, the 100-day mark until the movie’s arrival, Bailey and the entertainment company unveiled the lengthy visual on social media. And last year, viewers got to see a film clip of the The Little Mermaid at the D23 Expo. They watched as the 22-year-old songstress swam through the sea before singing part of the lyrics to the original film’s iconic song “Part of Your World.”

However, anticipation for The Little Mermaid has been building since production wrapped up in 2021. Afterward, the Disney star took to Twitter to share the news. “And just like that… that’s a wrap,” she wrote. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 [and] just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21… We have finally made it… I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.”

The family-friendly movie will hit theaters on May 26.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.06.2023

"The Blackprint" officially returns for season 2 on REVOLT

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Halle Bailey gives emotional reveal of new 'Little Mermaid' doll

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Halle Bailey
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.06.2023

"The Blackprint" officially returns for season 2 on REVOLT

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Halle Bailey gives emotional reveal of new 'Little Mermaid' doll

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More