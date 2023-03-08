It’s almost time! As the countdown until Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid premiere dwindles, more details about the highly anticipated film are being released. Today (March 8), Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter in the movie, shared a new poster for the film. Along with the artwork, she and Disney unveiled that The Little Mermaid’s official trailer will debut at the 95th Oscar Awards on ABC, Sunday (March 12).

Yesterday (March 7), the Academy announced Bailey is amongst their second slate of presenters for the upcoming awards show. A day prior, Bailey revealed a mermaid Barbie doll designed in her likeness on Instagram. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, and to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal,” she stated.

Although fans will have to wait a few more days before watching the official trailer for The Little Mermaid, a teased version is available. On Feb. 15, the 100-day mark until the movie’s arrival, Bailey and the entertainment company unveiled the lengthy visual on social media. And last year, viewers got to see a film clip of the The Little Mermaid at the D23 Expo. They watched as the 22-year-old songstress swam through the sea before singing part of the lyrics to the original film’s iconic song “Part of Your World.”

However, anticipation for The Little Mermaid has been building since production wrapped up in 2021. Afterward, the Disney star took to Twitter to share the news. “And just like that… that’s a wrap,” she wrote. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 [and] just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21… We have finally made it… I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.”

The family-friendly movie will hit theaters on May 26.