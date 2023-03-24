Photo: E! Entertainment / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mo’Nique is officially coming to a screen near you. In November of 2022, Netflix announced that the veteran comedian will have her very own special on the popular streaming platform. Today (March 24), the official trailer for My Name is Mo’Nique made its debut, giving fans an exciting preview of the material that is to come on April 4.

The clip opens with a scene of Mo’Nique being welcomed onto the stage by thunderous applause from hundreds of guests. Viewers are then treated with snippets of her routine. “I was raised by some strong Black women. When I was 13 years old, my grandmother called me into her room. She said, ‘Niquey, don’t you ever put a d**k in your mouth. If you do, it will explode,'” she said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The 55-year-old talent made sure to share some words of gratitude ahead of the premiere. “To all my sweet babies, I want to say thank y’all for all the love and support through the years,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank y’all for holding onto me. Thank y’all for the side battles y’all were having for me. I am forever grateful. So on April 4, when you’re watching my comedy special on Netflix, hold your glass up and take a sip. I love y’all for real. See y’all April 1.”

My Name is Mo’Nique is the finale of a well-known, years-long standoff between the star and Netflix. Mo’Nique reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix that she initially filed back in November of 2019. The suit alleged that “Netflix’s treatment of Mo’Nique began with a discriminatory low-ball offer and ended with a blacklisting act of retaliation.”

Be sure to take a look at Mo’Nique’s official My Name is Mo’Nique Netflix trailer down below.

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Damson Idris joins Twitter in expressing thoughts on the recent episode of "Snowfall"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Chris Tucker teases 'Rush Hour 4,' says he loves working with Jackie Chan

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ari Lennox auditions for Disney and gets Twitter’s stamp of approval

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback gets pitched by Twitter to star in Jordan Peele's 2024 film

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm" sends Twitter into an uproar

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023
