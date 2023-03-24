Mo’Nique is officially coming to a screen near you. In November of 2022, Netflix announced that the veteran comedian will have her very own special on the popular streaming platform. Today (March 24), the official trailer for My Name is Mo’Nique made its debut, giving fans an exciting preview of the material that is to come on April 4.

The clip opens with a scene of Mo’Nique being welcomed onto the stage by thunderous applause from hundreds of guests. Viewers are then treated with snippets of her routine. “I was raised by some strong Black women. When I was 13 years old, my grandmother called me into her room. She said, ‘Niquey, don’t you ever put a d**k in your mouth. If you do, it will explode,'” she said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The 55-year-old talent made sure to share some words of gratitude ahead of the premiere. “To all my sweet babies, I want to say thank y’all for all the love and support through the years,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank y’all for holding onto me. Thank y’all for the side battles y’all were having for me. I am forever grateful. So on April 4, when you’re watching my comedy special on Netflix, hold your glass up and take a sip. I love y’all for real. See y’all April 1.”

My Name is Mo’Nique is the finale of a well-known, years-long standoff between the star and Netflix. Mo’Nique reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix that she initially filed back in November of 2019. The suit alleged that “Netflix’s treatment of Mo’Nique began with a discriminatory low-ball offer and ended with a blacklisting act of retaliation.”

Be sure to take a look at Mo’Nique’s official My Name is Mo’Nique Netflix trailer down below.