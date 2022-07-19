Today (July 19), Netflix has officially announced that Mo’Nique’s first original stand-up comedy special is coming to the platform very soon. The Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian is expected to film the special this year in Atlanta. The show is yet to be titled and additional details are on the way.

The big news was announced with a short clip that sees Mo’Nique sharing her excitement for this new journey. “Can y’all believe this (bleep)? Can y’all believe this (bleep)? I done came on home to Netflix,” says Mo’Nique in the beginning of the video.

“Hey y’all, it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special,” continues the comedy legend. “Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned. Thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

What Mo’Nique says in the beginning of the clip is in reference to the well-known, years-long standoff between the star and the streaming service. Last month, Mo’Nique reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix that she initially filed back in November of 2019. The suit alleged that “Netflix’s treatment of Mo’Nique began with a discriminatory low-ball offer and ended with a blacklisting act of retaliation.”

The aforementioned The Deliverance film will also feature Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins. The Deliverance is inspired by a true story about a mother who fights for her life and the souls of her children after she discovers a strong demonic presence is taking over her home.