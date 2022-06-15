After years of legal arguments, Netflix and Mo’Nique have both agreed to drop the lawsuit filed by the legendary comedian accusing the company of discrimination and retaliation.

After she was approached by the streaming giant for a comedy special in 2017, Mo’Nique determined that the offer on the table did not reflect the amount paid to some of her counterparts in the industry. Instead, she revealed the details of the agreement and questioned the amount that was volunteered.

Not only did the Phat Girlz actress walk away from the $500,000 that Netflix initially offered, but she took to social media to reveal more details of what was at stake. According to her, the company wanted full control of the project and to maintain full copyright and audio-only rights for the special.

After her public complaints, Netflix took the offer off of the table and it was then that Mo’Nique moved forward with a lawsuit claiming that they refused to negotiate with the veteran comedian for a better deal. She also claimed both race and gender bias played a factor in the initial negotiations.

During her very vocal allegations, Mo’Nique called out Netflix for offering fellow comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock roughly eight figures in comparison to what she was offered.

Another entertainer, Amy Schumer, reportedly received a similar amount, which furthered the 54-year-old’s suspicion that she was lowballed because she is a Black woman.

The news comes a little over two months since Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels ended a yearslong feud after she alleged the director blackballed her, thus preventing her from landing gigs within the industry. Per past arguments, the move came after she refused to promote their 2009 film, Precious.

Although both Netflix and Mo’Nique agreed to dismiss the suit, further details surrounding the case have not been disclosed.