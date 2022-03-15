50 Cent wants to see Mo’Nique dominating Hollywood again, so he’s taking matters into his own hands. The “Candy Shop” emcee says he’s “gonna put [the comedian] back on,” but before then, he wants to give a few individuals a chance to make amends with the alleged blackballed star.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote. “So now would be a great time to apologize because I’m gonna put her back on. GLG GreenLighGang. I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”

50 Cent has been lobbying for Mo’Nique’s Hollywood return since watching the comic perform live during Super Bowl weekend. After praising her “fire” show, he chastised fans for canceling “The Parkers” actress and shared his desire to see her “back on top” once more.

“We only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” he once said on Instagram. Now, he’s demanding that Winfrey and Perry — who allegedly blackballed the actress for her inadequate promotion of Precious — help revive her career by apologizing.

50 Cent is not the only one who desires a genuine apology from Perry. Following Will Smith’s apology to Janet Hubert, Mo’Nique requested that the creator of “Sistas” take note and tell the world that she’d never done anything.

“Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public he promised. We’ll work on Oprah & Lions Gate a little later,” she said at the time. “P.S. Tyler you won E! PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD for being the people’s champ for your body of work. Tell the truth about a [woman] named Mo’Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years….”

See below for 50 Cent’s post.