Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels have reconciled after more than a decade of feuding in the public eye. The film director joined Mo on stage Friday night (April 1) as she performed at her Staten Island comedy show and issued a public apology for the pain he caused her over the last 13 years.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” he said, per a video shared on Twitter. “She was my best friend, my best friend.”

“Y’all think that Precious was just … that was God working through both of us. And we gonna fucking do it again. I love you. I love you. I love you,” he continued. “I love you,” Mo’Nique responded.

The news of Daniels’ apology arrived on the heels of the announcement of their forthcoming film. According to Deadline, Mo’Nique is set to act in Lee’s Netflix film Demon House. She will portray “a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms” — a role previously held by Octavia Spencer, who dropped the project following scheduling conflicts.

The forthcoming film will mark the professional reunion of Daniels and Mo, who worked together on Precious. Her failure to promote the 2009 movie is what allegedly led to her being blackballed. With her impending Hollywood return on the horizon, many of her fans are excited, including 50 Cent, who has been pushing to get her back onscreen since he was left impressed by her comedy show during Super Bowl weekend.

“See now @therealmoworldwide is back, all they needed was a little motivation to stop the bullshit,” he wrote on Instagram. “Now we are all happy. let get back to work.” Alongside the video of Lee’s public apology, he added, “that was all she wanted.”

See 50 Cent’s posts below.

