Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Mo’Nique is back! Today (Feb. 22), it was announced that one of the OG Queens of Comedy is returning to the television screen. Her latest stand-up special hits Netflix on April 4.

“HEY, MY SWEET BABIES!! IT IS HERE!!! MY NAME IS MO’NIQUE GLOBAL RELEASE APRIL 4. I LOVE US 4 REAL!!” the Precious actress wrote on Instagram. A video just over two minutes long showed the 55-year-old celebrating the achievement with friends. “I told you this s**t was going down. F**k what they said, I told ya Netflix would come around,” a man said at the beginning of the clip. The post contained behind-the-scenes footage of her filming process where she explained what influenced the project. “Why did I title this special My Name is Mo’Nique? I give y’all my word, after 72 minutes, y’all gon’ know why this s**t is called My Name is Mo’Nique,” she said with a smile.

The event was filmed on Oct. 29, 2022 and showed fans gathering in a theater to witness the entertainer make her return to the stage. “Y’all might say, ‘Damn, we didn’t know we was gonna find out all that!’ Yes, my name is Mo’Nique,” she continued. The video proceeded to clips of the show’s producers carefully editing the show as she added, “This one right here is personal. When you walk away from this one, when you turn your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman.’” “The Parkers” actress discussed her 32-year career and her gratitude for it, but wanted her supporters to be able to connect with her on a deeper level. “There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought that I would take to my grave,” she shared.

“Mo’Nique is a legend. She stood on her claims to being the great Mo’Nique that she is,” LGBT activist Ts Madison said on camera. “She’s just as amazing now as she was then. She was honest then and she’s just as honest now,” Ray actor Clifton Powell added. Netflix was also proud to announce the “Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian’s” endeavor. As one fan said, “This makes me so happy to see! Mo’Nique is such a beautiful soul and inspiration! I can’t wait to see this! This special was lonnngggg overdue! Love u Mo’Nique!”

