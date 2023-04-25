Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey is in these Hollywood streets serving looks and collecting bags.

Yesterday (April 24), Bailey showed the world how to get the job done. For the first time in her young career, she graced the cover of British Vogue for its May issue.

After the cover appeared online, Bailey hopped on Twitter to take in the moment. “Don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been in Vogue,” she tweeted alongside her cover photos. “Um, guys… [A] dream come true for me!! Thank you to the lovely team at British Vogue for believing in me. This is all very surreal.”

On the cover itself, the famed publication wrote, “Making waves. How The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey found her voice.” It came as fans await the live-action adaptation arrival of The Little Mermaid. Bailey has kept viewers along for the ride since she was cast to play Disney princess Ariel in 2019. Although filming for the movie ended in 2021, it wasn’t until the summer of 2022 that an audience witnessed the film’s first look. 

Bailey swam through the sea as she delivered a snippet of the movie’s famous song “Part of Your World.” While some were newly impressed by her vocals, others expected to hear such an angelic sound after her Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration performance.

Last month, Bailey was joined by co-star Melissa McCarthy to introduce the world to The Little Mermaid’s official trailer. With a month to go until the film premieres in theaters, Bailey told the London-based publication that she is grateful for the impact her portrayal of Ariel has on kids.

“Even just thinking about it makes me emotional,” she said. “Because I still feel like that inside. I feel like that 5-year-old. And it made me so filled with love that they know they’re beautiful and that they can be princesses too.”

