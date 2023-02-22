Not too long after Da Brat, 48, and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart revealed they were expecting their first child together, WE tv announced season three of their show “Brat Loves Judy” will premiere on Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The new season will continue to invite fans into Da Brat and Judy’s life together as cameras pick up where the couple left off, trying to expand their family.

The Harris-Duparts’ emotional fertility journey has been one that has brought fans to tears and feeling closer to the pair. Toward the end of episode nine, the married couple took viewers with them as they went to see a fertility specialist to find out if one or both of them could carry a child. The results brought out different emotions but left them hopeful in the finale.

Now, fans will continue to watch Da Brat and Judy’s journey as an exclusive sneak-peek clip of season three, posted yesterday (Feb. 21), revealed just how trying the fertility process has been for the couple since fans last saw them on screen.

In the clip, Da Brat was overcome with tears as she opened up about Judy’s life-threatening health complications after undergoing an egg retrieval process. After 19 eggs were successfully retrieved, Judy began feeling short of breath, and her stomach swelled “as if she was pregnant.”

“They said it might be a hyperstimulation of the ovaries,” Judy revealed as she lay in the hospital bed. In their confessions, Da Brat stated that Judy had blood clots in her lungs, which caused her heart to enlarge on one side and beat quicker, causing shortness of breath.

As a result, Judy had to meet with multiple doctors during her hospital stay, including a cardiologist, a hematologist, and an oncologist. And as they continued reflecting on the scary ordeal, Da Brat broke into tears and her wife attempted to console her. “I’m fine now,” Judy told Da Brat.

Despite it all, their emotional journey to expand their family finally paid off when the couple announced that Da Brat is currently 18 weeks pregnant on Feb. 21. “It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told People, admitting, “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over 40.”

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience,” Judy, who runs Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said in the interview about why the rapper was initially hesitant to carry a child. “She is so nurturing.”