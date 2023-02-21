Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, as they expect their first child together. According to People, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart started their parenthood journey right around the time they got married in February 2022. “It started as a joke. We were like, ‘We’re extending our family!'” Harris-Dupart shared. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God, do we want to actually have kids? And if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

The So So Def rapper also revealed that “it’s been quite a journey” and that there are a lot of things they both learned about women over 40 years of age.

Elsewhere in the sit-down with People, the Chicago rapper admitted that she never thought she was going to have children. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me,” she stated.

Fortunately enough, the couple overcame some health troubles before their pregnancy. Da Brat underwent surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure, and Harris-Dupart’s egg retrieval procedure caused her some major issues. The “Ghetto Love” rapper also went through a troubling time in her life when she experienced a miscarriage. “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” she said. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Da Brat is 18 weeks pregnant with their first child together. Congratulations!

