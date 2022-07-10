Pastor John Gray is in need of a miracle. John’s wife of over a decade, Aventer Gray, shared on social media that the pastor has been hospitalized with multiple blood clots.

Aventer said John had not been feeling like himself for weeks before being seen at an emergency room on Thursday (July 7). Doctors determined the Relentless Church pastor was suffering from a “saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery” and blood clots in his lungs. He was immediately admitted into the critical care unit.

“To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with. The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom,” wrote Aventer Sunday (July 10).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventer Gray (@iamaventergray)

“Medical News Today” describes saddle pulmonary embolisms as being “acute” and “sudden” in most cases. It occurs when a blood cot becomes lodged at the juncture where both the right and left lungs meet. If left untreated, the blood cot can cause unstable blood pressure, interfere with blood supply to the rest of the body, and damage organs. According to Aventer, John will require “two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours.”

She went to state, that only God was responsible from keeping the clot from moving into an even more lethal position. She declared, “I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all!”

John and Aventer have two children, son, John W. Gray IV and daughter Theory Aspyn-Sky Gray. In 2017, the family allowed cameras to capture their life for their reality show “The Book of John Gray.” John became a popular fixture in the church scene while serving as a pastor under megachurch leader Joel Osteen.