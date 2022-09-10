Disney fans have finally been invited under the sea for their first glimpse of Halle Bailey starring as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film will be released in May 2023 and will mark Bailey’s big screen debut.

A first-look video was unveiled during the D23 Expo on Friday (Sept. 9). The 83-second clip shows Bailey with the underwater princess’ red hair, green fin, and purple seashell bra. While the look of Ariel is a slight departure from Disney’s 1989 original, the singer reminds viewers of its roots as she sings the iconic song “Part of Your World.”

The multifaceted talent was cast as the mermaid in July 2019, and filming for the production wrapped in July 2021. The reimagining of The Little Mermaid is only the second time Disney has cast a Black actress as a princess. In 2009, Anika Noni Rose was the voice of Princess Tianna in the animated film The Princess and the Frog.

For fans, seeing the “Grown-ish” actress put her spin on a childhood classic left many overcome with emotions. For some, it was also a reminder that the last time a notable Black singer portrayed an iconic Disney character was in the 90s when Brandy starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

The historic fete of Bailey’s casting is not lost on her. While appearing on Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook series, “Talks With Mama Tina,” the budding actress said landing the role was surreal. “It was a shocker for me, even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like, ‘Me? For Ariel?’ You know, because my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair and the pale skin and the tail. She was amazing to me and I loved her, like we all did but that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long,” she said.

Check out some of the reactions to the first-look video below.

HALLE BAILEY IS GONNA DO FOR LITTLE MERMAID WHAT BRANDY DID FOR CINDERELLA. MARK MY WORDS pic.twitter.com/0wg5mMKyY0 — gigi (@sapphosz) September 9, 2022

The Black community needs to show up for this movie exactly the way we did for Black Panther. Halle Bailey is about to hit this role out of the PARK. 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/TfuuoBX3ba — Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) September 9, 2022

You see when you hire ACTUAL singers who CAN ACT… Halle Bailey is going to be THE Disney Princess of this generation! https://t.co/0zJWBDrsNc — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) September 10, 2022

I literally bawled my eyes out! This is going to mean so much to little black girls around the world. Wow @HalleBailey you are truly a real princess! pic.twitter.com/mO3rnJUqEL — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) September 9, 2022

HALLE BAILEY ABOUT TO BREAK THE INTERNET pic.twitter.com/0B47Vjw4pF — amanii | halle is #MYARIEL (@ungodlydamita) September 9, 2022

Halle Bailey really ate, and left absolutely no crumbs! #TheLittleMermaid

pic.twitter.com/8j1xwrU1uO — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 9, 2022

we just saw halle bailey as ariel. as ariel. 3 yrs in the making. pic.twitter.com/pit2Z8jU75 — wwsto have mercyˣ (@wwstoki) September 10, 2022