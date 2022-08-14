Halle Bailey is singing high praises for one of her co-stars in The Color Purple remake. The latest reimagining of the iconic film will see it again grace the big screen, but this time as a musical. The original screenplay is based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name.

In 2005, the movie was adapted for Broadway. The production initially ran for three years and racked up numerous Tony nominations. In 2015, the stellar performance was revived for three more years. Its second run on Broadway resulted in even more Tony nominations and wins, as well as a Grammy win for the best musical theater album in 2017.

At the start of this year, Oprah Winfrey announced the film would again undergo an adaptation. Bailey stars as Netty in the upcoming project alongside actresses Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Taylor (formerly Barrino), acclaimed actor Coleman Domingo and others. While the entire cast is sure to bring their A-game, Bailey shared that “American Idol” alum, Taylor, left her awe-struck.

“I’ve always been a fan of her, like, an immense fan,” Bailey told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Her voice, her spirit, her anointment is just so beautiful. She’s so kind and a beautiful person inside and out. I cannot wait for everyone to see what she does with this role,” added one-half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle.

The “Grown-ish” actress wrapped filming in late June. In an Instagram post she wrote, “And that’s a wrap for me on The Color Purple. I’m so very grateful to have had this experience, my second major motion picture completed in the last year and a half. God is so good.”

Bailey’s other major project, a live rendition of The Little Mermaid, also wrapped this year. The singer stars in the titular role, which makes her the second Black actress to portray a Disney princess. “I just hope people love it. I hope my amazing little brothers, sisters, cousins, my family, my community, we all see it and be like, ‘You know what? We can be princesses too. This is amazing,'” she said.