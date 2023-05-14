Halle Bailey’s loyal fan base is not letting anyone slander her or the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Actor Mena Massoud learned this the hard way when he appeared to have downplayed the film’s projected box office success in a now-deleted tweet.

Massoud has been facing an onslaught of backlash since Saturday (May 13), when he wrote, “Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.” His comments seemed to be in response to reports that say Bailey’s film debut will bring in at least $110 million during its four-day opener over Memorial Day weekend.

Massoud famously starred in Disney’s live-action Aladdin as the titular character, which was remade in 2019 alongside Will Smith, who played the blue genie. The movie made its debut over the Memorial Day holiday and brought in $116.8 million in domestic ticket sales. Two months after its release, Variety reported that the film had crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office. Whether or not he intended for his remarks about the mermaid flick to be shady has yet to be explained. But Bailey’s fans could not care less, as they swarmed the actor’s tweet, ultimately leading to him deleting the post and deactivating his account. To say that Twitter users have not been easy on him would be an understatement, but you can see that for yourself below.

Aladdin tried it. 🙄let’s show up and show out for the little mermaid like we did for black panther. Tired of these folks trying Halle like she isn’t THAT girl. Stunningggg and extremely talented. Bye devil! 🤸🏽‍♂️Declaring her movie sales will be over 1.7 Bill. You watch God work. pic.twitter.com/yFfVgWTosD — Just Micole (@MsMicolefoster) May 13, 2023

First off who the hell is Mena Massoud?😂 We all know Will Smith was the main reason we all went to see Aladdin. And I’ll stand 10 toes down for TLM. This is exactly why we need to pack every theater up on May 26th. Bring your kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids. The entire Family! pic.twitter.com/bNKfY7Erv3 — Bianca Wilson (@___bjw___) May 13, 2023

I understand Mena Massoud is very angry that Aladdin didn’t get a sequel So am I🤬 Disney failed him knowing how hard it is4 Middle Eastern actors 2get work😔But 2shade #TheLittleMermaid A Black Actress lead Movie knowing how hard it is for us is equally fucked up😑………. https://t.co/0CZWnhtkI3 pic.twitter.com/pAKBYvbteA — Bella ☁️ ✨ (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) May 13, 2023

aladdin (2019) wasn’t getting that many praises from critics, this much promo, merch everywhere, getting the co-sign from the original voice actor that their live-action counterpart did a fantastic job & we only tuned in for will. tread lightly not aladdin. https://t.co/KZXmV52O8y pic.twitter.com/m3QYVGO3CK — khalia. | queen charlotte era 📜🌿 (@VERONASFILMS) May 13, 2023

I never was an Aladdin Fan Growing Up So I Haven’t Watched The Movie.

But Honestly I Haven’t Heard Anyone Really Rave About It.

I Want Halle Bailey To Win And I’m Not A Huge The Little Mermaid Fan Either 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eGZQKZ84uL — PrinceCharming 🌈🇲🇺 (@RockinRandy89) May 14, 2023

Just for that, we all bout to see The Little Mermaid a minimum of 3 times. I need it to leave Aladdin in the dust. https://t.co/Sp7JDhNoqH — Hi, I’m Tiffany. (@tiffanyanders_) May 13, 2023

Bailey has long stated that her portrayal of Ariel, who is white in the original cartoon flick, is a huge accomplishment for diversity efforts. “I know people are like: ‘It’s not about race.’ But now that I’m [Ariel], people don’t understand that when you’re Black, there’s this whole other community. It’s so important for us to see ourselves,” she said in a February cover story for The Face magazine. At the upcoming film’s Los Angeles premiere, she again emphasized the importance of representation and paid homage to the Black princesses who came before her, Brandy as Cinderella and Anika Noni Rose as Tiana.

It’s safe to say that theaters will be packed for a minute as moviegoers help to push The Little Mermaid past the billion-dollar mark.