Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Halle Bailey’s loyal fan base is not letting anyone slander her or the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Actor Mena Massoud learned this the hard way when he appeared to have downplayed the film’s projected box office success in a now-deleted tweet.

Massoud has been facing an onslaught of backlash since Saturday (May 13), when he wrote, “Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.” His comments seemed to be in response to reports that say Bailey’s film debut will bring in at least $110 million during its four-day opener over Memorial Day weekend.

Massoud famously starred in Disney’s live-action Aladdin as the titular character, which was remade in 2019 alongside Will Smith, who played the blue genie. The movie made its debut over the Memorial Day holiday and brought in $116.8 million in domestic ticket sales. Two months after its release, Variety reported that the film had crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office. Whether or not he intended for his remarks about the mermaid flick to be shady has yet to be explained. But Bailey’s fans could not care less, as they swarmed the actor’s tweet, ultimately leading to him deleting the post and deactivating his account. To say that Twitter users have not been easy on him would be an understatement, but you can see that for yourself below.

Bailey has long stated that her portrayal of Ariel, who is white in the original cartoon flick, is a huge accomplishment for diversity efforts. “I know people are like: ‘It’s not about race.’ But now that I’m [Ariel], people don’t understand that when you’re Black, there’s this whole other community. It’s so important for us to see ourselves,” she said in a February cover story for The Face magazine. At the upcoming film’s Los Angeles premiere, she again emphasized the importance of representation and paid homage to the Black princesses who came before her, Brandy as Cinderella and Anika Noni Rose as Tiana.

It’s safe to say that theaters will be packed for a minute as moviegoers help to push The Little Mermaid past the billion-dollar mark.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Gabrielle Union says ‘Bring It On’ shot “fake scenes” to give the “illusion” the East Compton Clovers had equal screen time

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

"P-Valley's" season three will take an extended Mississippi minute amid Hollywood's writers' strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Halle Bailey

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Villain vs. The Real Villain Twitter debate has users calling out TV and film faves

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Gabrielle Union says ‘Bring It On’ shot “fake scenes” to give the “illusion” the East Compton Clovers had equal screen time

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

"P-Valley's" season three will take an extended Mississippi minute amid Hollywood's writers' strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
News

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
Interest

NBA YoungBoy to remain on house arrest

NBA YoungBoy’s probation details revealed.

By Aleia Woods
  /  09.01.2019
View More