Halle Bailey is giving the world fashion and lots of it.

With a head of steam from the long-awaited premiere of her upcoming film The Little Mermaid, Bailey has been in high demand. The 23-year-old Atlanta native has spent most of the year promoting the movie and appearing on the front of various magazines.

Today (April 27), V magazine revealed the “Grown-ish” actress as its latest cover star. For the V142 summer 2023 issue, Bailey and the publication paid homage to The Little Mermaid. With an under-the-sea theme as inspiration, Bailey posed in several of “the best haute couture looks of the season.” The gowns were paired with a “high jewelry collection” from Italian jeweler Bulgari. The soulful singer thanked the magazine for having her on the “mermaid fantasy cover of my dreams.”

🥹thank you to @vmagazine for this mermaid fantasy cover of my dreams 🧜🏽‍♀️🐚✨ pic.twitter.com/g6wUQs8TzQ — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 27, 2023

Before the shoot, Bailey secured another major milestone by taking the cover of British Vogue. The rising star shared online that the honor was a dream come true and felt very surreal.

don’t tell me that you model, if you ain’t been in vogue 😉❣️… um guys..dream come true for me!! thank you to the lovely team at british vogue for believing in me 🥹this is all very surreal 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/oum0STXpxO — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 24, 2023

Last month, the five-time Grammy-nominated singer announced her partnership with Gucci after she appeared on the front of Edition Magazine. Online, Bailey revealed the luxury Italian brand’s “new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag.”

The sensational songwriter also attended the brand’s 2023 fashion show. At the time, Bailey revealed her favorite look. She said it was a “long black trench coat with the cinched waist.” Regarding her personal sense of fashion, Bailey previously told ELLE that she valued comfort — and looks toward one of her elder sisters for inspiration. “I’ve always looked up to my big sister Chlöe for style inspiration,” Bailey revealed. “To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.”