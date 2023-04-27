Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Halle Bailey is giving the world fashion and lots of it.

With a head of steam from the long-awaited premiere of her upcoming film The Little Mermaid, Bailey has been in high demand. The 23-year-old Atlanta native has spent most of the year promoting the movie and appearing on the front of various magazines.

Today (April 27), V magazine revealed the “Grown-ish” actress as its latest cover star. For the V142 summer 2023 issue, Bailey and the publication paid homage to The Little Mermaid. With an under-the-sea theme as inspiration, Bailey posed in several of “the best haute couture looks of the season.” The gowns were paired with a “high jewelry collection” from Italian jeweler Bulgari. The soulful singer thanked the magazine for having her on the “mermaid fantasy cover of my dreams.”

Before the shoot, Bailey secured another major milestone by taking the cover of British Vogue. The rising star shared online that the honor was a dream come true and felt very surreal.

Last month, the five-time Grammy-nominated singer announced her partnership with Gucci after she appeared on the front of Edition Magazine. Online, Bailey revealed the luxury Italian brand’s “new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag.”

The sensational songwriter also attended the brand’s 2023 fashion show. At the time, Bailey revealed her favorite look. She said it was a “long black trench coat with the cinched waist.” Regarding her personal sense of fashion, Bailey previously told ELLE that she valued comfort — and looks toward one of her elder sisters for inspiration. “I’ve always looked up to my big sister Chlöe for style inspiration,” Bailey revealed. “To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

"Red Table Talk" among Facebook Watch show cancellations

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Thundercat teams up with Tame Impala for "No More Lies"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

6LACK announces "Since I Have A Lover Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Travis Scott's latest shoe release has Twitter scrambling to join its raffle

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Lil Durk to aspiring bosses: “Believe in yourself… Be ready to put in that work”

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Fashion
Halle Bailey
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

"Red Table Talk" among Facebook Watch show cancellations

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Thundercat teams up with Tame Impala for "No More Lies"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

6LACK announces "Since I Have A Lover Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Travis Scott's latest shoe release has Twitter scrambling to join its raffle

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Lil Durk to aspiring bosses: “Believe in yourself… Be ready to put in that work”

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.26.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More