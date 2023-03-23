R&B singer and Disney’s latest princess Halle Bailey has been in her print and modeling bag lately. First, she appeared on the cover of Edition Magazine, then in an ad with ZYRTEC, and now, in a campaign with Gucci.

The young songstress announced her partnership with the luxury Italian brand online as she kept it simple and comfy while posing with one of their classic bags. “I’m so excited to be a Gucci girl,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “[I’m] debuting a new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag.”

In an interview with ELLE.com, Bailey opened up about why she values comfort when it comes to fashion. “I’ve always looked up to my big sister, Chlöe, for style inspiration,” Bailey revealed. “To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.”

Bailey has an eye for fashion. Last month, the “Grown-ish” actress attended Gucci’s Women’s Fall Winter 2023 fashion show. After the event, she spoke with the brand’s press team about what she liked most. “This long black trench coat with the cinched waist, and she had this beautiful long earring… It was my favorite look of the night,” she said.

While Bailey continues to make a name for herself in other industries, she is already the talk of the town in entertainment. The 22-year-old Atlanta native is preparing for the release of her first major role as Disney princess Ariel in the live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. Bailey has promoted the upcoming movie ever since filming ended in July 2021.

During an appearance at the 2023 Oscars, Bailey, alongside Melissa McCarthy, who stars as Ursula, took to the ceremony’s stage to help unveil the official trailer for the film. It will be released in theaters on May 26.