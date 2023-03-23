Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

R&B singer and Disney’s latest princess Halle Bailey has been in her print and modeling bag lately. First, she appeared on the cover of Edition Magazine, then in an ad with ZYRTEC, and now, in a campaign with Gucci.

The young songstress announced her partnership with the luxury Italian brand online as she kept it simple and comfy while posing with one of their classic bags. “I’m so excited to be a Gucci girl,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “[I’m] debuting a new campaign for the iconic Gucci Horsebit 1955 handbag.”

In an interview with ELLE.com, Bailey opened up about why she values comfort when it comes to fashion. “I’ve always looked up to my big sister, Chlöe, for style inspiration,” Bailey revealed. “To me, comfort is important, but I also want to feel a little sexy when I dress up. The key is to find pieces that feel genuine and reflect your personality.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Bailey has an eye for fashion. Last month, the “Grown-ish” actress attended Gucci’s Women’s Fall Winter 2023 fashion show. After the event, she spoke with the brand’s press team about what she liked most. “This long black trench coat with the cinched waist, and she had this beautiful long earring… It was my favorite look of the night,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

While Bailey continues to make a name for herself in other industries, she is already the talk of the town in entertainment. The 22-year-old Atlanta native is preparing for the release of her first major role as Disney princess Ariel in the live-action remakeThe Little Mermaid. Bailey has promoted the upcoming movie ever since filming ended in July 2021.

During an appearance at the 2023 Oscars, Bailey, alongside Melissa McCarthy, who stars as Ursula, took to the ceremony’s stage to help unveil the official trailer for the film. It will be released in theaters on May 26. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Bryson Tiller fans erupt on Twitter after his presale tour ticket sell out

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Tour Tales | Travis Colbert has captured moments with Chris Brown that have changed people’s lives

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Halle Bailey
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Bryson Tiller fans erupt on Twitter after his presale tour ticket sell out

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Tour Tales | Travis Colbert has captured moments with Chris Brown that have changed people’s lives

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More