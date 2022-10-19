Photo: Video screenshot from Gucci Mane’s “Gucci Flow”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2022

Last week, Gucci Mane teamed up with Finesse2Tymes for “Gucci Flow,” a Tay Keith-produced offering that’s full of boastful bars about money, women, and more:

“Lost in Vegas, I ain’t sweated, picked up a bag and I ain’t bet it, my n**gas rich with millions, but we felons, your n**gas did the killings, but they tellin’, every time I hit the county, I was sellin’, brother front the pack, I was seven, matter of fact, I was in the seven, J’s showin’ love, call me Kevin, forgive me, Lord, I really need a reverend, play with Wop, you’re on your way to heaven, Gucci pulled up in a 911, raisin’ terror like it’s 9/11, took a n**ga weapon without a weapon, he screamin’ ‘Help,’ but knowin’ they can’t help him…”

The aforementioned track came with a matching visual courtesy of Omar The Director and showed the duo rocking some serious jewelry. Keeping with a trend seen in past clips, both artists can also be spotted delivering their rhymes from in front of a hanging microphone.

“Gucci Flow” can be found on the Guwop-led compilation So Icy Boyz 22, a 56-song body of work with additional contributions from Lil Baby, Hotboy Wes, Pooh Shiesty, Quavo, Bankroll Freddie, and more. Other songs from the project that have spawned equally dope videos include “Issa Photoshoot” with Enchanting, “Understanding” with Big Scarr, “Red Flag” with BiC Fizzle and BigWalkDog, and — most recently — “Break Out Dat Cake” with Sett.

Released from prison in July, Finesse2Tymes has been on a musical tear thanks to top-tier singles like “Get Even,” “Back End,” “Black Visa” with Moneybagg Yo, and “Luv N Hip-Hop” with DaBaby. Now signed with J. Prince’s Mob Ties and Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang, the Memphis rapper is looking to become one of the most electrifying frontrunners in the game. Press play on Gucci Mane and Finesse2Tymes’ “Gucci Flow” video below.

Big Scarr drops off new video for "Understanding"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2022

Gucci Mane joins Enchanting in "Issa Photoshoot" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2022
