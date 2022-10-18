Yesterday (Oct. 17), Gucci Mane unveiled the latest installment of his So Icy Boyz series, which boasts a whopping 56 songs and a wealth of assists from Finesse2Tymes, BiC Fizzle, BigWalkDog, Big Scarr, Foogiano, and more. In addition to the expanded compilation, fans were also able to check out a visual for the standout cut “Issa Photoshoot,” a collaboration between Guwop and rising star Enchanting. Produced by AJRuinedMyRecord, T Kee, Samuel Cranston, and Jay Scalez, the booming cut is a reimagining of a certain Gangsta Grillz classic in both vibe and subject matter:

“Every time my whips come out, it’s a photoshoot, my life a video, I’m differentiating the vocal booth, I hit the mall, they takin’ pics like it’s a photoshoot, I try to hide, but with the Jacob, they gon’ notice you, ‘O’ to 100 real quick, that’s what this Lotus do, we international, but y’all just a lil’ local crew, I’m so lit, I charge 100 for an interview, you wanna talk for free? Must don’t know who you talkin’ to, I bring my lil’ boy to the job, and that’s a photoshoot…”

The accompanying clip for “Issa Photoshoot” comes courtesy of Omar The Director and matches the song’s title with shots of Enchanting and Gucci in the midst of a photography session. Elsewhere, the “Want Sum” rapper delivers her rhymes from a high-end sports car.

Back in 2020, Enchanting released her latest body of work Enchanted 2, a 13-song effort with a couple of appearances from TEC and JhonnieDamnD. Since then, the Fort Worth, TX talent continued to build on her momentum with loose drops like “Freaky Deaky” with Coi Leray, “Track & Field” with Kali, “What I Want” with Jacquees, and “Way Back,” the last of which was featured on the second season of the hit series “P-Valley.” Press play on “Issa Photoshoot” and, if you missed it, So Icy Boyz 22 below.