Kay Flock and his team aren’t letting legal woes stop his forward movement. Today (Oct. 7), The Bronx emcee unveils a new single titled “Geeked Up,” a hard-hitting offering that features Gucci Mane and sees the two delivering street-oriented bars over production from Project Kids:

“I be where the stick, attachin’ the beam so I know I won’t miss, let him run, he get left like he Rick, bullets burn him, watch him clutch, happy got left in thе lift, how y’all all lookin’ up for a hit? Get it done so there’s Zs on my d**k, I try to spin through it, aim out thе whip, tryna hit a goofy in his s**t, one got hit in his back, he ain’t trip, then the other one almost went out, like a b**ch, I was prayin’ to God, make him slip, ha, I’m tryna slide on the Stoley, let him run, I’ma give him this, brodie…”

Last year, Kay Flock made some serious waves with The D.O.A. Tape, an eight-track offering with additional features from G Herbo, B Lovee, Justo B, and Lil Skrap 1090. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with well-received tracks like “Shake It” with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory3000, “Make A Movie” with Fivio Foreign, “Brotherly Love (Pt. 2),” and “DOA” with Set Da Trend.

In a past interview with XXL, Flock revealed his most memorable career moments to date:

“MSG, Meek Mill. Shoutout Mill for bringing me out. And Rolling Loud. I wasn’t even nervous though, I was happy more. I’m not gon’ lie, I was nervous a little bit, but not to the point where I’m scared to perform. That was my first big show, but that s**t felt good. I went out there, did what I had to do. They would turn up right with me.”

Press play on Kay Flock and Gucci Mane’s “Geeked Up” below.