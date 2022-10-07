Photo: Video screenshot from Kay Flock’s “Geeked Up”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.07.2022

Kay Flock and his team aren’t letting legal woes stop his forward movement. Today (Oct. 7), The Bronx emcee unveils a new single titled “Geeked Up,” a hard-hitting offering that features Gucci Mane and sees the two delivering street-oriented bars over production from Project Kids:

“I be where the stick, attachin’ the beam so I know I won’t miss, let him run, he get left like he Rick, bullets burn him, watch him clutch, happy got left in thе lift, how y’all all lookin’ up for a hit? Get it done so there’s Zs on my d**k, I try to spin through it, aim out thе whip, tryna hit a goofy in his s**t, one got hit in his back, he ain’t trip, then the other one almost went out, like a b**ch, I was prayin’ to God, make him slip, ha, I’m tryna slide on the Stoley, let him run, I’ma give him this, brodie…”

Last year, Kay Flock made some serious waves with The D.O.A. Tape, an eight-track offering with additional features from G Herbo, B Lovee, Justo B, and Lil Skrap 1090. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with well-received tracks like “Shake It” with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory3000, “Make A Movie” with Fivio Foreign, “Brotherly Love (Pt. 2),” and “DOA” with Set Da Trend.

In a past interview with XXL, Flock revealed his most memorable career moments to date:

“MSG, Meek Mill. Shoutout Mill for bringing me out. And Rolling Loud. I wasn’t even nervous though, I was happy more. I’m not gon’ lie, I was nervous a little bit, but not to the point where I’m scared to perform. That was my first big show, but that s**t felt good. I went out there, did what I had to do. They would turn up right with me.”

Press play on Kay Flock and Gucci Mane’s “Geeked Up” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gucci Mane
Kay Flock
Music Videos

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
News

NBA's Zion Williamson says Biggie's 'Ready To Die' pushed him to be resilient

“That album really helped me shift my mindset and just find true resolve in the ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2022
View More