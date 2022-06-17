Kay Flock isn’t letting legal issues stop the new album campaign. Back in January, the Bronx emcee dropped the well-received single “Shake It,” a Mula Gzz, Bory300, and Dougie B-assisted cut that quickly became one of the hottest songs in NYC drill. Months later, fans would receive a remix of “Shake It” with a new verse from Cardi B, further propelling the incarcerated rapper into hip hop’s stratosphere.

Today (June 17), Kay Flock connects with New York peer Fivio Foreign for “Make A Movie.” Produced by Elvis Beatz and A Lau, “Make A Movie” is full of the street-oriented raps both artists are known for:

“Clip ’em, if he try to run when we slidin’, we hit him, like, we tricked him, like, thottie she lined him, she got him, we blitzed him, hang out the window, like I’m tryna Rick ’em, keep clickin’, I go wit’ the rhythm, keep moving back, I make sure I won’t miss him, he dead, now his homies miss him, and I thought that I told y’all before, since that lil’ nigga do not want war, put the K to your face and I kick down the door…”

Back in November, Kay Flock fed the streets with The D.O.A. Tape, a collection of bangers that transitioned to streaming platforms. The project contained eight songs and collaborations alongside G Herbo, Dougie B, B-Lovee, Justo B, and Lil Skrap 1090. Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign liberated his long-awaited debut album B.I.B.L.E. last April, complete with 17 booming cuts and assists from Quavo, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, and more. Fivio’s body of work was a top ten success on the Billboard 200 — B.I.B.L.E. also earned a top five entry on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Press play on “Make A Movie” below.