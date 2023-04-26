If there was ever a Disney song to sing along to, “Part of Your World” is it.

Today (April 26), the remake of the 1989 track performed by Jodi Benson was released on Spotify for listeners. However, this time, Halle Bailey is the artist behind the voice. The 23-year-old soulful singer is starring in the upcoming film The Little Mermaid, where the song originated.

The five-time Grammy-nominated star shared news about the song’s release on her Twitter platform. “Omg,” Bailey wrote. “Y’all can now listen to the full ‘Part of Your World,’ performed by me from Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Spotify. Only one month left until the movie!”

After fans of the singer and classic film heard the entire song, listeners were moved and gathered online. One Twitter user noted they weren’t surprised casting directors became emotional after hearing Bailey sing. “Halle Bailey sounds so beautiful in ‘Part of Your World.’ No wonder the entire casting room burst into tears,” the user said.

Then, a second individual stated the director who casted Bailey as Ariel got it right. They mentioned, “After hearing ‘Part of Your World,’ the director was right. No one would’ve been able to play Ariel aside from Halle.”

A third Twitter user went deep into old archives to recover a clip of Bailey singing another Disney classic, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. “I knew from this moment Halle was going to be an amazing Disney princess. This voice!” the user tweeted.

According to Billboard, The Little Mermaid‘s soundtrack is scheduled for a May 19 release. Along with the film’s original hits, new songs will appear on it. Meanwhile, the film itself debuts in theaters on May 26. Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to “Part of Your World” in full below:

Disney dropped Part of Your World today, and Halle sounds expectedly wonderful! — Alex Leonce 🇧🇧 (@AlexLeonce2) April 26, 2023

Halle's voice is doing things on Part of your world..

Can't wait to watch The Little Mermaid ☺️ — Zee ✨ (@ZeeKansiime) April 26, 2023

