Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

If there was ever a Disney song to sing along to, “Part of Your World” is it.

Today (April 26), the remake of the 1989 track performed by Jodi Benson was released on Spotify for listeners. However, this time, Halle Bailey is the artist behind the voice. The 23-year-old soulful singer is starring in the upcoming film The Little Mermaid, where the song originated.

The five-time Grammy-nominated star shared news about the song’s release on her Twitter platform. “Omg,” Bailey wrote. “Y’all can now listen to the full ‘Part of Your World,’ performed by me from Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Spotify. Only one month left until the movie!”

After fans of the singer and classic film heard the entire song, listeners were moved and gathered online. One Twitter user noted they weren’t surprised casting directors became emotional after hearing Bailey sing. “Halle Bailey sounds so beautiful in ‘Part of Your World.’ No wonder the entire casting room burst into tears,” the user said.

Then, a second individual stated the director who casted Bailey as Ariel got it right. They mentioned, “After hearing ‘Part of Your World,’ the director was right. No one would’ve been able to play Ariel aside from Halle.”

A third Twitter user went deep into old archives to recover a clip of Bailey singing another Disney classic, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. “I knew from this moment Halle was going to be an amazing Disney princess. This voice!” the user tweeted.

According to Billboard, The Little Mermaid‘s soundtrack is scheduled for a May 19 release. Along with the film’s original hits, new songs will appear on it. Meanwhile, the film itself debuts in theaters on May 26. Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to “Part of Your World” in full below:

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Check out the official 'The Equalizer 3' trailer starring Denzel Washington

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y'all know I don't play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Roy Woods deals with "Young Boy Problems" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn't protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Gabrielle Union to produce and star in new drama "Pretty Little Wife"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Tour Tales | Tyler Fuhrmeister watched Chris Brown rehearse tirelessly and give fans his all

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.25.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

CNN issues statement regarding termination of Don Lemon

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Bree Runway taps Khalid for ethereal "Be The One" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Halle Bailey
R&B

