Halle Bailey and her sister, Chloë, recently sat down with Essence to discuss their separate musical careers and where they are currently in their lives. Halle revealed that she is “for sure” in love with rapper and YouTuber DDG, her boyfriend of seven months.

The 22-year-old said she became aware of him on YouTube in 2015 and admired his work. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle said.

However, as her career expanded, the connection faded. “I completely forgot about him,” she admitted. “But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

In addition to frequently appearing on each other’s social media pages, the young couple recently debuted on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards. Halle said that her fans have watched her grow into the young woman she is today and sometimes try to dictate her choices in life.

“People have seen me grow up, so of course, they might have something to say about how I feel or what I do with my life,” she expressed. “I just choose not to read it. I ignore the naysayers and follow my own heart and intuition.”

Despite being a performer, she does not view her career as an end goal. Instead, she hopes to settle down and have children one day. “I want to have like 10 babies and go live on a farm and have a great house,” she explained. “I wanna grow my own food and have an oasis away from the world, where my family and I go and have a great time.”

Before that, however, she hopes to win Grammys, Oscars, and whatever else comes her way. “My first love is music. That’s where I feel my most free—but it’s really been a beautiful experience with acting as well.”