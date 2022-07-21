As people across the United States grapple with the effects of a post-Roe nation, YouTube has announced that it will ban content that shares “unsafe abortion methods” with its users.

According to The New York Times, the leading video website aims to remove all content that “promotes false claims about abortion safety.” YouTube also said that the move will take place within the next few weeks.

“Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities,” the company announced in a statement shared to Twitter. “We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies and products as real world events unfold.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 24 the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which granted the right to an abortion. Since the controversial ruling, many people have voiced their concerns with the court’s decision, including Representative Maxine Waters.

“Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us,” said Waters during a protest held in the nation’s capital. “The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming.”

Since the court’s decision, at least eight states have banned abortions. Legislators in other states are also expected to propose laws to restrict access to the procedure. Because of this, many people are turning to the internet as an alternative to their options in a world without the initial Roe v. Wade ruling.

YouTube is on a mission to buckle down on the role it plays when sharing information that can be extremely dangerous and even deadly. On the other hand, they will work to share more information from unauthorized sources.