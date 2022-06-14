As the nation awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court on abortion rights, reports reveal the effect the decision will have on minors should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

NPR reveals that as “one of the most vulnerable groups seeking abortion in the U.S.,” changing the law would be detrimental for the future of adolescents across the country.

“Teens can’t travel as easily as adults can, especially if they’re keeping their pregnancy confidential,” Rosan Mariappuram, executive director of Jane’s Due Process, explained. The organization helps teens work through judicial bypass as well as interstate travel needed to receive abortion care.

According to Advocates for Youth, judicial bypass allows minors “to receive court approval” in order to gain access to abortion care without their parents’ consent. The forthcoming decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case could completely unravel federal abortion protections created under Roe v. Wade.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the initial draft majority opinion led by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the public. It also suggested that the Supreme Court is leaning in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. The document, written by Justice Alito and titled “Opinion of the Court,” said the 1973 decision “was egregiously wrong from the start.”

Should the ruling be overturned, Mariappuram says that “an entire generation is going to lose a right that the rest of us have enjoyed for 50 years.”

She also expressed the impact that this has for minors. Furthermore, Mariappuram doubled down on the fact that young people are the most susceptible to both emotional and/or physical attack or harm because of their age.

“Because minors are often vulnerable in the sense that they can’t vote, they often don’t have voices at the legislature, it will continue to be that anti-abortion lawmakers try to attack judicial bypass,” she continued. “There’s a solid effort to continue attacking minors and making judicial bypass harder, even in states where abortion might remain legal.”