Actress Kimberly Elise is publicly rejoicing in the news of Roe v. Wade being overturned. However, her controversial stance on abortion has made her the subject of backlash and cancel culture.

Elise, who is a devout Christian, shared a photo of a newborn baby girl on Tuesday (June 28) stating, that “the victory belongs to Jesus” as the court’s decision to deem abortions unconstitutional still reverbated throughout the nation. In the caption she wrote, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturing of Roe v. Wade. Hallelujah! @allglorybetoGod.”

The actress famously known for her roles in movies such as Set it Off and Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman exclusively uses the social account to share her faith and scripture.

Her comments were disabled ahead of the onslaught of screenshots and abortion ban backlash. Although she still became a trending topic on social.

Why did Kimberly Elise had to give her opinion on the roe vs wade verdict,now I hate her as an actress and I am on Charles side when he dragged her out the house by her legs — Nova (@Novabeyours) June 29, 2022

Kimberly Elise YOU’RE DONE!!!

And since thousands of babies will saved, how about your rich ass come and adopt some of the kids. "It takes a village to raise a child" You have enough white man’s money to buy a village for these babies #KimberlyElise — Aye Jordyn so (WOKE ) 🌹🍃🍍🤎 (@JordynTerika) June 29, 2022

Last month, a draft of the court’s decision to ban abortions was leaked. “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in a statement. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.” The leak confirmed the fears of millions of Americans who hoped access to safe and legal abortions would not be reversed.

The 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade was upheld for half a century until a 5-4 vote on Friday (June 24). The overturning of an individuals’ Constitutional right to abortion within the first two trimesters of pregnancy now allows each state to legislate its own restrictions. States such as Georgia and Mississippi each have deeply divisive “heartbeat laws” expected to go into effect. States where trigger laws have been enacted have temporarily halted abortion bans. In California, citizens will vote in November on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would protect access to abortions and contraception.