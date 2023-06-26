Photo: Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Last night (June 25) was the 2023 BET Awards, and the performances did not miss! One, in particular, that had everyone talking was Offset and Quavo reuniting onstage for the first time since their fellow Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in November 2022.

“I can’t take it right now. Proud of the boys,” Cardi B tweeted with crying emojis during the show. As many know, before Takeoff’s untimely death, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper collaborated with Migos on songs like “MotorSport” and “Drip.” Throughout her highly public relationship and marriage to Offset, the New York native became close with the other group members. Earlier this year, she opened up about how she found out about the loss.

“We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing. My phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone, and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and he [was] screaming and screaming. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.’ I smacked him, and I said, ‘Don’t say that. Like, don’t say that!’ And then he [was] just screaming, and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over, and I was so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible,” Cardi recalled during an interview for “The Jason Lee Show” in January.

In February, Cardi, Offset, and Quavo made headlines for an alleged argument between the guys backstage at the Grammys. There were rumors that the fuss stemmed from Offset not being included in Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff. “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right,” the mother of two was videoed yelling, although it was unclear who she was speaking to. “Whatever Cardi said at the Grammys worked,” one fan tweeted in response to the honorary Migos reunion last night. “Good look for the CULTURE!” another added.

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Migos
Offset
Quavo
Rap
RIP
Takeoff

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Prosecutors drop charges against a Chicago mom and her 14-year-old son after a restaurant argument ended deadly

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Twitter users debate on “bad timing or perfect timing” as ‘Titanic’ returns to Netflix

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Titanic sub investigation enters new phase as voice recordings are recovered

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Prosecutors drop charges against a Chicago mom and her 14-year-old son after a restaurant argument ended deadly

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Twitter users debate on “bad timing or perfect timing” as ‘Titanic’ returns to Netflix

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Titanic sub investigation enters new phase as voice recordings are recovered

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More