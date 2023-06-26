Last night (June 25) was the 2023 BET Awards, and the performances did not miss! One, in particular, that had everyone talking was Offset and Quavo reuniting onstage for the first time since their fellow Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in November 2022.

“I can’t take it right now. Proud of the boys,” Cardi B tweeted with crying emojis during the show. As many know, before Takeoff’s untimely death, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper collaborated with Migos on songs like “MotorSport” and “Drip.” Throughout her highly public relationship and marriage to Offset, the New York native became close with the other group members. Earlier this year, she opened up about how she found out about the loss.

Na fr I really cried when I saw them up there together.. Best part of the show to me — Ms. Rhymes (@LocsNOptions) June 26, 2023

“We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing. My phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone, and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and he [was] screaming and screaming. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.’ I smacked him, and I said, ‘Don’t say that. Like, don’t say that!’ And then he [was] just screaming, and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over, and I was so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible,” Cardi recalled during an interview for “The Jason Lee Show” in January.

In February, Cardi, Offset, and Quavo made headlines for an alleged argument between the guys backstage at the Grammys. There were rumors that the fuss stemmed from Offset not being included in Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff. “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right,” the mother of two was videoed yelling, although it was unclear who she was speaking to. “Whatever Cardi said at the Grammys worked,” one fan tweeted in response to the honorary Migos reunion last night. “Good look for the CULTURE!” another added.

See what others are saying below.

Whatever Cardi said at the Grammys worked — June 27 (@TeYonnaAustin) June 26, 2023

Good look for the CULTURE! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🫶🏽💙 — Monie Luv 😘 (@RealSymoneJ) June 26, 2023

I didn’t think we’d EVER see this again. Man. RIP Takeoff! 🥺#BETAwards — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 26, 2023

Yes that’s what I’m talking about. Y’all family and a team. This was great to see them together again. — JENNIE (@JENuwineOne) June 26, 2023

Must've been super hard the first time without their brother. Reminds of TLC. — Book of Life (@Thisizhowwedoit) June 26, 2023

started crying that was so beautiful — barb ofc (@LaylaJanaee) June 26, 2023

This was a beautiful tribute. It was great seeing them perform together — Tresa English (@tresa_english) June 26, 2023

DID IT FOR THE 🚀! I LOVE IT! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wHtOfbpShQ — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 26, 2023