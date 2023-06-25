Today (June 25), BET held their annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles. During the big event, Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to their fallen Migos member Takeoff. Taking to the stage, the duo shocked the attendees and the many viewers by performing “Hotel Lobby” and “Bad and Boujee,” bringing everyone in the building to their feet in the process.
Back in November 2022, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed at the age of 28 at Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling establishment. Two others — Quavo’s reported associate Joshua “Wash” Washington and an unnamed woman — also suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result. A month later, Patrick Clark, a well-known DJ and promoter in the Houston area, was charged for Takeoff’s murder.
As previously reported by REVOLT, Offset reflected on his fallen brother in celebration of what would have been the rapper’s 29th birthday. “Happy birthday, Rocket Man. The greatest to touch a mic!” the “Clout” rapper stated. “Best spirit ever! [The] purest man I know, your heart was golden; [it] brings me peace, bro. We celebrate your life because you [are] still right here. I love you, gang.”
Meanwhile, Quavo held a surprise pop-up in Paris’ Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth neighborhood, which allowed fans to check out an on-the-spot capsule of T-shirts and other related items. Back in February, he paid tribute to Takeoff on the hard-hitting cut “Greatness”:
“No Wock’, no Wock’, I ain’t never took Wock’ to Poland, I was drinking that Act’, came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf**kin’ flow, n**ga, Take’ did that, so don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n**ga, it can’t come back, I’ma make sure mama straight, especially mama Take’, I can’t kick it with a fake…”
Check out Quavo and Offset’s emotional tribute to Takeoff below.
What a beautiful moment between @QuavoStuntin and @OffsetYRN. Long live #TakeOff. 🚀 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/ZN3rF6apNk
— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
