Last week, Lil Yachty surprised everyone with “Poland,” a viral single that’s quickly spawned a wealth of memes and responses across social media platforms. Produced by F1LTHY, Lukrative, and Lucian, the infectious track is an ode to a certain vice that’s become prevalent in hip hop:

“I been fiending, like I’m Kenan, ride around with a Kel-Tec, if you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it? I been leaning, baby girl, I been leaning, phew, phew, phew, phone still ringing, battling all my demons, I been fiending, baby girl, I been fiending, hope you love me, baby, I hope you mean it, I took the Wock’ to Poland…”

Yesterday (Oct. 11), fans were able to check out a new visual for “Poland” that comes courtesy of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. The short clip shows the Quality Control star on a NYC excursion, walking the streets with his crew and catching vibes on the subway. Special effects help to add eastern European elements, bringing the finished product closer to the song’s title.

Last year, Yachty liberated the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, complete with nine songs and additional features from Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. Months prior to that, he released Michigan Boy Boat, a conceptual project that saw him connecting with many of the Great Lakes State’s current frontrunners, including Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Louie Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, YN Jay, Babyface Ray, and Rio Da Yung OG. His last official album, Lil Boat 3, made landfall in 2020 and peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Press play on Lil Yachty’s “Poland” video below. In related news, the Atlanta talent has become the new face of October’s Very Own for their Fall/Winter 2022 line. You can check out more on that partnership here.