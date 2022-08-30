This week, Paramount+ unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film On The Come Up, which is based on Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. As the trailer‘s description reveals, said film will star Jamila C. Gray as 16-year-old Bri, a battle rapper who’s looking to continue the legacy of a father who’s life was lost to gang violence:

“But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.”

In addition to Gray, On The Come Up‘s cast includes hip hop stars Lil Yachty, GaTa, and Method Man, along with Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, and Michael Cooper Jr. In addition to having a supporting role, Sanaa Lathan handled director duties for On The Come Up, marking her first time helming a feature film.

Back in 2017, Thomas unveiled her debut book “The Hate U Give,” another young adult story about a 16-year-old Black girl in the midst of racial turmoil after witnessing her friend die at the hands of a police officer. A year later, that book was transitioned into a movie that was directed by George Tillman Jr. and saw decorated actor Amandla Stenberg in the starring role. The Hate U Give received critical acclaim following its arrival in theaters and has since won a wealth of awards and nominations, with Stenberg receiving well-deserved praise for her depiction of its main character Starr Carter.

Check out the full trailer for On The Come Up below. Following its premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the film will hit the Paramount+ streaming platform in the United States, Canada, and Italy Sept. 23.