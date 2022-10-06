Yesterday (Oct. 5), Lil Yachty treated fans with his brand new “Poland” track. The SoundCloud exclusive marked his first solo offering of the year. Since its release, Drake hinted that “Poland” could be the start of a project rollout, as he reposted it on his Instagram story with a caption that read “Boat Opera on tour 2023.” On the song, Yachty delivers his signature flow over some production courtesy of F1LTHY:

I took the Wock’ to Poland, I took the Wock’ to Poland, I took the Wock’ to Poland/ Uh (Phew, phew), ha, I been fiending (Uh), like I’m Kenan, ride around with a Kel-Tec (Phew, Wock’)/ If you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it? I been leaning, baby girl, I been leaning (Yeah, Wock’)/ Phew, phew, phew (Wock’), phone still ringing, battling all my demons (Yeah), I been fiending, baby girl, I been fiending (Wock’)/ Hope you love me, baby, I hope you mean it (Wock’)

Yachty’s last full-length project was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track offering that sees additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. Since then, he has released a few loose singles like “Tunde” and “Yae Energy.”

Outside of his own releases, the Atlanta rapper delivered some strong assists on several recent tracks, including “Humble” by Diplo, “Wocky My Lover” by Mak Sauce, “Rocc Climbing” by Remble, “Rule #1” by DDG, and “Bank Teller” by Lil Tecca.

Be sure to press play on Lil Yachty’s brand new “Poland” track down below.