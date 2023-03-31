Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

It’s a family affair!

Yesterday (March 30), Cardi B, Offset, and their two children, Kulture Cephus, 4, and 18-month-old Wave Cephus, were announced as part of the newest additions to the voice cast for the upcoming animated kids’ film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

Back in 2021, Baby Shark’s Big Show! launched on Paramount+. The Cephus family, minus Wave, all made celebrity guest appearances. Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture will reprise their characters for the upcoming film — Sharki B, Offshark, and Kulture Sharki. However, Wave will be making his film debut, voicing Wavey Shark for the first time.

Cardi B hopped on social media on Thursday afternoon to share the news. The 30-year-old rapper posted two posters of the new cast members, including her entire family. “Happy to announce that me and my family will be in the Baby Sharks Big Movie!!!!” Cardi B revealed on Twitter.

Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and The Pinkfong Company are behind the animated flick. According to People, it will follow “Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks. Not only will Baby Shark be forced to adjust to life without his best friend William nearby, but he’ll also encounter an evil pop starfish who plans to steal his gift of song [to] dominate all underwater music. Baby Shark has to embark on a mission to break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.”

The outlet mentioned that Baby Shark’s Big Movie! is set for release later this year during the holiday season. 

Earlier this month, reports alleged Cardi B wanted to star in another film, a B.A.P.S. remake. However, the Hustlers actress was unaware of the desire herself. “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about… Maybe because we looked so cute in the ‘WAP‘ video? Kiss kiss,” she tweeted on March 9.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Entertainment
Offset
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More