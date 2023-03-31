It’s a family affair!

Yesterday (March 30), Cardi B, Offset, and their two children, Kulture Cephus, 4, and 18-month-old Wave Cephus, were announced as part of the newest additions to the voice cast for the upcoming animated kids’ film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

Back in 2021, Baby Shark’s Big Show! launched on Paramount+. The Cephus family, minus Wave, all made celebrity guest appearances. Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture will reprise their characters for the upcoming film — Sharki B, Offshark, and Kulture Sharki. However, Wave will be making his film debut, voicing Wavey Shark for the first time.

Cardi B hopped on social media on Thursday afternoon to share the news. The 30-year-old rapper posted two posters of the new cast members, including her entire family. “Happy to announce that me and my family will be in the Baby Sharks Big Movie!!!!” Cardi B revealed on Twitter.

Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE🦈🐠❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/AP65hll5Ro — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 30, 2023

Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and The Pinkfong Company are behind the animated flick. According to People, it will follow “Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks. Not only will Baby Shark be forced to adjust to life without his best friend William nearby, but he’ll also encounter an evil pop starfish who plans to steal his gift of song [to] dominate all underwater music. Baby Shark has to embark on a mission to break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.”

The outlet mentioned that Baby Shark’s Big Movie! is set for release later this year during the holiday season.

Earlier this month, reports alleged Cardi B wanted to star in another film, a B.A.P.S. remake. However, the Hustlers actress was unaware of the desire herself. “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about… Maybe because we looked so cute in the ‘WAP‘ video? Kiss kiss,” she tweeted on March 9.