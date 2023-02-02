Photo: NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Wizkid is officially the only African musician to be nominated at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Nickelodeon revealed the list of nominees for this year’s award show through their official website. The Nigerian singer is nominated for Favorite Global Music Star alongside Bad Bunny (Latin America), BLACKPINK (Asia), Harry Styles (U.K.), Rosalía (Europe), Taylor Swift (North America), and Tones and I (Australia).

In November, Wizkid released his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, and it features Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. The 13-track project peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart. The 32-year-old is set to kick off his North American tour next month in support of the album, making stops in Houston, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

Fans are able to purchase tickets to see the “Essence” hitmaker perform on his official website. The prices range from $39.50 to $149.50. “See you soon. March madness! MLLE tour!! https://www.wizkidofficial.com/,” he recently captioned an Instagram post as he prepares for the tour.

 

The 36th annual Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony, hosted by CBS host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California for the first time. It will air live at 7 p.m. EST. Taylor Swift is the leading nominee in music categories with five nominations. Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nominations. Then, Beyoncé and Lizzo are next with three each.

