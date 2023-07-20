When it comes to her family, Cardi B will definitely do any and everything for them.

During a conversation with The New York Times in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the Grammy Award-winning rapper opened up about “the perks of fame.” “When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house… damn, I bought a lot of houses,” she said.

Cardi B also shared how she spoils her children, revealing that she spent around $20,000 on a playground set for them. “But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it,” the “WAP” hitmaker admitted. “Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids. Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re living your childhood dream.”